Every colorway of Apple Powerbeats Pro is on sale at Amazon for $200 (Save $50)

- Nov. 28th 2019 1:04 am ET

Update 11/28 @ 1:40am: Kohl’s is now offering Apple Powerbeats Pro for $199.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro in all colorways for $199.95 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. PowerBeats Pro take AirPods to the next level with a heavy focus on sport- and fitness-related activities. They are both sweat- and water-resistant, giving you one less thing to worry about while powering through a workout. Those familiar with AirPods are bound to love similar features like auto play/pause, track controls on each earbud, and a convenient charging case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find the V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within one penny of the Amazon low. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless Headphones are also down to $89.99 at Amazon from their usual $115 price tag, making a new low at the retailer. 

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

