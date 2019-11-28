Every colorway of Apple Powerbeats Pro is on sale at Amazon for $200 (Save $50)

Update 11/28 @ 1:40am: Kohl’s is now offering Apple Powerbeats Pro for $199.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro in all colorways for $199.95 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. PowerBeats Pro take AirPods to the next level with a heavy focus on sport- and fitness-related activities. They are both sweat- and water-resistant, giving you one less thing to worry about while powering through a workout. Those familiar with AirPods are bound to love similar features like auto play/pause, track controls on each earbud, and a convenient charging case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find the V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within one penny of the Amazon low. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless Headphones are also down to $89.99 at Amazon from their usual $115 price tag, making a new low at the retailer.

Don’t forget we’ve got a long list of other headphones on sale from brands like Sony, Jabra, Anker, and more. Prices start at just $21, head over to see which offering best suits you. We’ve also got the latest AirPods on sale too.

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!