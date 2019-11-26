Sony’s USB-C wireless headphones offer 35-hours of playback for $38, more

- Nov. 26th 2019 10:46 am ET

$38
0

Amazon offers the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $38 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve seen and $2 less than what many other retailers are charging. With USB-C connectivity, up to 35-hours of playback, and Bluetooth, there’s a lot to love here. It also has a lightweight design that’s perfect for users not wanting a bulky pair of headphones. While you can count on 35-hours of total playback here, the real standout feature is 90-minutes of playback after just 10-minutes worth of charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Additional deals can be found below.

Other notable headphone deals include:

We expect even more headphone deals to roll in throughout Black Friday. You’ll find additional deals on nearly every style of headphones in our guide alongside 9to5Toys’ daily smartphone accessory roundup.

Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones feature:

  • Listen all day long with up to 35 hours of playback time
  • Simplified Bluetooth connectivity with NFC one-touch
  • 30mm driver unit for dynamic sound
  • Swivel design for easy travel
  • Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands with microphone
  • Voice assistant-compatible for easy access to your smartphone
  • Next-generation USB Type C charging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$38

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Headphones Black Friday 2019 Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp