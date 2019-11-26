Sony’s USB-C wireless headphones offer 35-hours of playback for $38, more

Amazon offers the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $38 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve seen and $2 less than what many other retailers are charging. With USB-C connectivity, up to 35-hours of playback, and Bluetooth, there’s a lot to love here. It also has a lightweight design that’s perfect for users not wanting a bulky pair of headphones. While you can count on 35-hours of total playback here, the real standout feature is 90-minutes of playback after just 10-minutes worth of charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Additional deals can be found below.

Other notable headphone deals include:

We expect even more headphone deals to roll in throughout Black Friday. You’ll find additional deals on nearly every style of headphones in our guide alongside 9to5Toys’ daily smartphone accessory roundup.

Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones feature:

Listen all day long with up to 35 hours of playback time

Simplified Bluetooth connectivity with NFC one-touch

30mm driver unit for dynamic sound

Swivel design for easy travel

Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands with microphone

Voice assistant-compatible for easy access to your smartphone

Next-generation USB Type C charging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!