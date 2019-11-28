SanDisk’s Black Friday Gold Box at Amazon has new all-time lows from $16

Today only, Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Boxes feature notable discounts on SanDisk storage with deals from $15.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. You’ll find a wide range of options here from flash drives to hard drives and much more. Our top pick is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $199.99. That’s down from the regular $250 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers transfer speeds up to 550MB/s alongside a rugged exterior that is water and dust-resistant, with protection against shocks and drops. Offers both USB-C and A connectivity, which is ideal if you’re rocking any of the latest MacBooks. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout is the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive at $17.99. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and another Amazon all-time low. While you’ll just get USB 3.0 connectivity here, its sleek and slim design helps make up for that. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)Ruggedized, water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)Shock-resistant solid state core for greater durability (Shock-resistant (up to 1500 G) and vibration-resistant (5 gram RMS, 10-2000 HZ), Non-Operating Temperature(from ‐20 degree C to 70 degree C), operating temperature (from 0 degree C to 45 degree C))

