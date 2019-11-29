adidas popular shoes, apparel, and more up to 40% off at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off popular adidas apparel, shoes, and accessories. One standout from this sale is the men’s Tiro 19 Soccer Pants that are currently marked down to $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35 and that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. These pants are great for workouts or everyday occasions. It has an elastic waistband for comfort and quick drying fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 980 reviews.
The women’s adidas Originals NMD_r1 Running Shoe are on sale for $62.26 shipped. To compare, this style regularly is priced at $130. These shoes have a responsive cushioning and a flexible base for a natural stride. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 300 reviews.
Also, be sure to check out the adidas Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ultraboosts and much more.
Even more deals include:
- Men’s Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal $19 (Orig. $24)
- Men’s NMD_R1 Boost Shoes $72 (Orig. $140)
- adidas Prime Backpack $32 (Orig. $65)
- Originals 3-Stripe Leggings $22 (Orig. $40)
- Women’s Lite Racer Running Shoes $36 (Orig. $70)
