adidas popular shoes, apparel, and more up to 40% off at Amazon, today only

- Nov. 29th 2019 10:57 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off popular adidas apparel, shoes, and accessories. One standout from this sale is the men’s Tiro 19 Soccer Pants that are currently marked down to $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35 and that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. These pants are great for workouts or everyday occasions. It has an elastic waistband for comfort and quick drying fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 980 reviews.

The women’s adidas Originals NMD_r1 Running Shoe are on sale for $62.26 shipped. To compare, this style regularly is priced at $130. These shoes have a responsive cushioning and a flexible base for a natural stride. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the adidas Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ultraboosts and much more.

Even more deals include:

