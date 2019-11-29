Amazon has Graco car seats, strollers, more from $100 for Black Friday

Today only, as one of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Graco strollers, car seats, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Size4Me 65 Convertible Car Seat for $99.99. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. This convertible car seat comes in your choice of two colors today, with the ability to hold a child from 22- to 65-pounds. If you’re a parent, you know that the machine-washable cover is essential here. It also adjusts to eight different positions, so you’ll be able to find just the right comfort level for your little one. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Additional deals below.

Have a smaller child on-board? Go with Graco’s SnugRide 35 LX Infant Car Seat for $132.99. Regularly $190, today’s deal is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. This model offers a one-hand design, which can be used to adjust, attach, and detach easily while in-use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can shop the rest of today’s Graco Gold Box right here on this landing page where you’ll find additional deals and more.

Graco Size4Me 65 Convertible Car Seat features:

Adjust handle with one hand, leaving other hand free

Silent Shade canopy easily and quietly adjusts without disturbing baby

InRight LATCH system for a one-second LATCH attachment

4 position adjustable base lets you customize fit to your vehicle

Easy to read level indicator helps eliminate installation guesswork

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!