[Update: New all-time lows from $355] Apple Watch Black Friday deals arrive for Series 4/5, save up to $350

- Nov. 29th 2019 12:30 am ET

Black Friday pricing has arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon with up to $350 off original prices, delivering a return to all-time lows on various models. You can also save up to $80 off the latest Series 5 listings as well. Both of which are a match of our previous mentions and the best prices we can find. Costco members can now save $44 off entry-level Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum models at $354.99 (Reg. $399). Be sure to comb through the listings to find the style just right for you. We do expect additional models to pop-up throughout the week, so continue to check back as we update this page with the latest deals.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Notable upgrades for Apple Watch Series 5 include a new always-on display, which is great if you find that lifting your wrist to see the time is a regularly annoying habit on older models. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the latest from Apple.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling
Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

