Score a new low on Arlo’s 4K HDR Ultra System at $337 (25% off), more from $100

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon discounting a selection of Arlo smart home security cameras starting at $130 shipped. One standout is on the Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Camera System with bonus rechargeable battery for $336.99. Normally selling for $449, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s new security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 520 customers and we found it to be “a much more polished offering than any of its predecessors” in our hands-on review. More below.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Arlo, consider opting for the Pro Camera System at $129.99. Down from $194, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new all-time low. Notable features on this model include seven days of free cloud DVR, 720p recording, HomeKit support, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,900 customers. Shop the rest of today’s discounted systems right here.

And don’t forget that we’re still seeing Arlo’s all-new Pro 3 Cameras on sale for the first time with up to $110 off.

Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details. This Arlo security system’s integrated spotlight deters intruders, and its SmartHub offers connectivity to other home devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

