Amazon’s Gold Box has automotive tire inflators, jump starters, more from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator (ACP1B) for $21.43 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Having owned a similar tire inflator for several months now, I can’t tell you just how convenient it is to have this always ready to go inside my car. It plugs directly into the DC port in your car for power and is smart enough to let you to set the desired PSI so it can quit on its own. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TACKLIFE products included in today’s sale.

More TACKLIFE products on sale:

Speaking of automotive gear, don’t miss out on Allen Sports’ 2-Bike Trunk Mount for $20. Regularly $40, this Black Friday promotion yields 50% in savings and is a great way to open up new fitness opportunities.

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator (ACP1B) features:

FAST INFLATION & AUTO DETECTION: Using our improved gear pump, the Tacklife ACP1B can fully inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in 5 minutes. This tire inflator comes equipped with automatic tire pressure detection (accurate ±1.5%).

RELIABLE PERFORMANCE: Unlike most tire inflators that will overheat and stop working; this tire pump is designed to protect against overheating. Our intake/outlet design works to cool the device faster and ensure long-lasting air flow. This tire inflator can pump up to 4 tires in a single use!

