Easily haul two bikes with an Allen Sports Trunk Mount: $20 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports 2-Bike Trunk Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you don’t own a truck, one of the most difficult parts of cycling can be transporting bikes to a trail. This mount aims to resolve this problem while keeping cost extremely low. Its patented design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, and SUVs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings to keep hydrated while exercising with a Polar 24-Oz. Insulated Water Bottle at $8. We’ve kept a couple of these at home for when we cycle and I can vouch that they do a very good job at locking in cool temperatures.

If you’re interested in tracking upcoming cycling activities, swing by our roundup of Garmin wearables to see if any of them catch your eye. Prices start at just $50, ensuring affordably-priced options are in store.

Allen Sports 2-Bike Trunk Mount features:

Patented design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, and SUV’s consult manufacturer web site for specific vehicle fit information

Side straps for increased lateral stability. Single configuration design eliminates setup hassles and headaches during installation

Individual tie downs secure and protect bicycles

Padded lower frame keeps bicycles away from vehicle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

