This year’s Apple TV Black Friday discount has arrived

B&H offers Apple TV 4K 64GB for $184 shipped. That’s down $15 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked in 2019. You can save $10 on the 32GB model as well, which is amongst the best we’ve seen this year, outside of that one AT&T offer which sold out nearly instantly. Apple TV deals have been hard to come by, so if you’ve been holding out, this is likely as good as it gets for Black Friday. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Put your savings to work and grab an Apple TV mount. This option from elago makes it easy to put your Apple TV out of sight, with three ways to mount and more. It easy offers an option for renters that doesn’t require any drilling or the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We have plenty of additional Black Friday streaming media players to go around, including Fire TV Stick from $20, Roku deals starting at $10, and Chromecast as well.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

