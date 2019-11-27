Save over 50% on Roku’s 4K HDR Streaming Stick+ at a new Amazon low of $29

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR Media Player for $29 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally $60, it had just recently dropped to $49 and is now down the extra $20. In total, you’re saving 52% with today’s offer making a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the entry-level Roku Express goes for $29 right now. Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is your ticket to enjoying 4K HDR content from Hulu, Netflix, and now even Apple TV. Voice assistant integration allows you to pair the media player with your smart home and summon either Alexa or Assistant to pull up favorite shows or adjust playback settings. Over 4,760 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

The Roku deals don’t end there, as right now Best Buy is offering the new Roku 2.0-Channel Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Down from $180, this is the first price we’ve seen and marks a new low. This smart soundbar features built-in Roku streaming capabilities, four 2.5-inch full-range drivers, as well as both USB and HDMI ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re more of a fan of Amazon’s entertainment ecosystem, you’re in luck as well. Black Friday pricing is already live on the Fire TV lineup starting at $20. That includes the Cube for $90, 4K at $25, and more.

Roku Streaming Stick+ features:

Enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Its wireless receiver provides a strong signal for smooth streaming in rooms far from the router, and it supports 4K resolutions for crisp, colorful pictures. Take this compact Roku Streaming Stick Plus with you on vacation for enjoying shows away from home.

