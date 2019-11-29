Black Friday home theater sales abound with prices starting at $48

- Nov. 29th 2019 2:16 am ET

0

Shoppers hoping to cash in on Black Friday home theater deals are unlikely to be disappointed this year with several options being discounted as low as $48. Out of what we’ve seen so far, our top pick is the Sony 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (HT-Z9F) for $698 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Walmart, B&H, and Target. That’s $201 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium sound bar strikes a whole bunch of the right notes thanks to support for Dolby Atmos, Alexa, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. You’ll even find 4K HDR passthrough onboard, helping solidify it as a top-tier offering worth considering. I/O includes HDMI, Ethernet, optical audio, and others. More than 850 Best Buy shoppers have rated it 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more home theater deals from $48.

More home theater deals:

While you’re shopping home theater gear, don’t forget that Amazon has a Sonos Black Friday sale going right now. Deals were already fantastic, but a recent update from Amazon caused Playbar to plummet even further and yield a total of $210 in savings. Head over there to see what that’s all about and to find all the other goodies in store.

Looking for a visual update? Nothing makes as much of an impression as a new TV. With so many deals floating around it can be hard to know a good one when you see it. Thankfully we’ve done all the work for you, with a long list that’s continuously being updated throughout Black Friday.

Sony 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound Bar features:

  • Stream music, online radio and podcasts from your Amazon connected device directly to your Z9F soundbar. Just ask Alexa.
  • 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and Vertical Sound Engine
  • Seven sound modes for enhanced movies, music, gaming, news and sport
  • 4K HDR compatible
  • Voice enhancement for greater clarity
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and easy BLUETOOTH streaming

