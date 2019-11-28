Best Buy is offering the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K HDR10 Smart TV on sale for $149.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s rare that we see 4K TVs for this low, let alone 50-inch models. You’ll find Roku built-in here, allowing you to easily stream Disney+ and Apple TV+ on top of the normal Netflix, Hulu, and the like. You’ll find three HDMI inputs here, along with Ethernet and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more Black Friday TV sales from $120.

Nomad Base Station

Black Friday TV sales 40-inches or less

Black Friday TV sales 41-50-inch

Black Friday TV sales 51-60-inch

Black Friday TV sales 60-inches and up

You’ll need a new home theater sound system to go with your brand-new display. For that, we can’t recommend Sonos high enough. They offer fantastic audio quality with features to match, including Alexa/Assistant built-in, AirPlay 2, and more. Sonos Beam is currently available for $299, which is $100 off its regular rate.

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV features:

Enjoy limitless content by accessing free or paid streaming services using this Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV. The high-definition display with HDR gives the visual detail and picture clarity a boost for a more immersive experience, while Dolby Audio offers a richer audio mix with enhanced loudness. This Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV features a USB port and three HDMI ports for added connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!