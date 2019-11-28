Best Buy is offering the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K HDR10 Smart TV on sale for $149.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s rare that we see 4K TVs for this low, let alone 50-inch models. You’ll find Roku built-in here, allowing you to easily stream Disney+ and Apple TV+ on top of the normal Netflix, Hulu, and the like. You’ll find three HDMI inputs here, along with Ethernet and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more Black Friday TV sales from $120.
Nomad Base Station
Black Friday TV sales 40-inches or less
- onn 24-inch 720p: $88 (Reg. $98) | Walmart
- onn 32-inch 720p: $89 (Reg. $130) | Walmart
- Hisense 40-inch 1080p Smart: $120 (Reg. $200) | Best Buy
Black Friday TV sales 41-50-inch
- onn 50-inch 4K: $248 (Reg. $300) | Walmart
- Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Smart: $150 (Reg. $400) | Best Buy
- Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR Smart: $278 (Reg. $430) | Walmart
Black Friday TV sales 51-60-inch
- onn 55-inch 4K: $288 (Reg. $350) | Walmart
- LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart: $300 (Reg. $400) | Best Buy
- TCL 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $400 (Reg. $500) | Best Buy, Costco
- Insignia 58-inch 4K HDR Smart: $200 (Reg. $480) | Best Buy
- RCA 60-inch 4K Smart: $300 (Reg. $800) | Walmart
Black Friday TV sales 60-inches and up
- onn 65-inch 4K: $448 (Reg. $500) | Walmart
- Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart: $478 (Reg. $800) | Walmart
- TCL 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $700 (Reg. $800) | Amazon
- LG 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision OLED Smart: $1,599 (Reg. $1,800) | Newegg
- TCL 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $1,200 (Reg. $1,300) | Best Buy
- Sony 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $1,598 (Reg. $1,800+) | Walmart
You’ll need a new home theater sound system to go with your brand-new display. For that, we can’t recommend Sonos high enough. They offer fantastic audio quality with features to match, including Alexa/Assistant built-in, AirPlay 2, and more. Sonos Beam is currently available for $299, which is $100 off its regular rate.
Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV features:
Enjoy limitless content by accessing free or paid streaming services using this Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV. The high-definition display with HDR gives the visual detail and picture clarity a boost for a more immersive experience, while Dolby Audio offers a richer audio mix with enhanced loudness. This Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV features a USB port and three HDMI ports for added connectivity.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!