Amazon’s sale on Garmin wearables slashes up to 50% off and starts at $106

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Garmin wearables. Our top pick from the sale is the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $116.99 shipped. That’s $63 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $13. With support for contactless payments, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications delivery, this is a great alternative for those passing up Apple Watch. Wearers are bound to appreciate its up to 7-day battery life when in smartwatch mode and 13 hours of performance when using GPS. Since this device is compatible with iOS and Android you won’t be locked to a specific ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more top picks from today’s sale.

More top picks:

Today’s Gold Box expands the selection of Garmin fitness trackers we’ve spotted on sale. Check out deals on Venu, Vivofit, and many others right here.

Garmin vívoactive 3 features:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks) ,Display size – 1.2 inches in diameter

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Case material : Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

