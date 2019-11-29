Amazon’s sale on Garmin wearables slashes up to 50% off and starts at $106

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Garmin wearables. Our top pick from the sale is the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $116.99 shipped. That’s $63 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $13. With support for contactless payments, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications delivery, this is a great alternative for those passing up Apple Watch. Wearers are bound to appreciate its up to 7-day battery life when in smartwatch mode and 13 hours of performance when using GPS. Since this device is compatible with iOS and Android you won’t be locked to a specific ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more top picks from today’s sale.
More top picks:
- Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch: $106 (Reg. $140)
- Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $245.50 (Reg. $449)
- …and more…
Today’s Gold Box expands the selection of Garmin fitness trackers we’ve spotted on sale. Check out deals on Venu, Vivofit, and many others right here.
Garmin vívoactive 3 features:
- Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks) ,Display size – 1.2 inches in diameter
- Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store
- More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Case material : Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover
