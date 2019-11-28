Prep for next year’s Turkey trot with up to 33% off Garmin fitness trackers from $50

- Nov. 28th 2019 9:57 am ET

Amazon is currently taking up to 33% off a collection of Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches with deals starting at $49.99 shipped. Amongst all of the different wearable styles, one that particularly catches our eye is the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch at $299.99. Having dropped from $400, today’s offer saves you 25%, marks the very first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Centered around its AMOLED display, this wearable packs five-day battery life, integrates with Spotify and other services so you can rock out while on a run, and more. It monitors the typical roster of fitness stats, alongside respiration, sleep, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire Garmin sale here or head below for more top picks.

The fitness tracker deals don’t end there, as Amazon is also discounting a selection of Fitbit devices by up to $60. Headlining is Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $99.95. Down from $140, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. Charge 3 offers seven-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and more. Of course, you’ll find a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside a touchscreen display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,800 shoppers.

Other notable fitness trackers:

Don’t forget that we’re seeing a variety of TicWatch wearable on sale starting at $99, as well as some other smartwatches from $175.

Garmin Venu features:

  • AMOLED display and up to 5-day battery life in smartwatch mode; up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
  • Keep an eye on your health 24/7 with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features
  • Easily download music to your watch for phone-free listening
  • Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps
  • Get easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen

