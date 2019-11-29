Amazon discounts best-selling Kindle eBooks by up to 80% with deals from $1

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is dishing out some heavy up to 80% discounts on hundreds of best-selling Kindle eBooks with deals starting at under $1. Each of the discounted titles will become permanent additions to your digital collection, and you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including science fiction works, mysteries, and more. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads without spending full price. Of course, with this being a sale centered around best-selling releases, reviews are pretty stellar across the board. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.
Looking for a new device to enjoy your expanded library of titles? Black Friday pricing has arrived on Amazon’s lineup of Kindle E-readers with deals starting at $60 shipped. That includes everything from the entry-level Kindle to the new Oasis E-Reader.
The Killer Collective synopsis:
When a joint FBI–Seattle Police investigation of an international child pornography ring gets too close to certain powerful people, sex-crimes detective Livia Lone becomes the target of a hit that barely goes awry—a hit that had been offered to John Rain, a retired specialist in “natural causes.”
