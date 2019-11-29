LEGO’s official Black Friday sale is now live with up to 30% off a selection of kits. This year’s batch of deals are also paired with some unique limited-time freebies, VIP-only promotions, and more. One standout amongst all of the deals is on the Disney Train and Station for $230.99 shipped. Normally selling for $330, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and a very rare opportunity to bring home one of LEGO’s newest exclusives at a discount. This 2,900-piece set looks to bring home some of the Disney magic and includes five brand-new minifigures. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for even more LEGO deals and for all the details on its Black Friday sale.

Alongside just offering some direct cash discounts, the LEGO Black Friday sale is offering double points on every purchase. So whether you’re looking to grab one of the discounted sets, or a new release, like the UCS Star Destroyer, this is effectively like getting 10% off your next order.

Other notable LEGO Black Friday deals include:

On top of just dropping prices on select kits, LEGO is also debuting its latest set. We got a first look at the massive 3,300-piece 1989 Batmobile at the beginning of the month, and now you can officially add it to your collection. While you’ll still have to pay the full $249.99 price tag here, LEGO is offering a free miniature version of the famous car with your purchase. Given the collectible nature of this release, this sweetens the pot even more with a rare gift with purchase.

The freebies don’t end there though, as orders over $120 will score an exclusive Christmas Tree build. This creation comes packed with all the festive ornamentation and presents you’d expect and will be a great way to add some brick-built holiday charm around the house.

Shop the entire collection of deals during the LEGO Black Friday sale right here. And for the best discounts at other retailers, be sure to swing by our roundup which has everything from Star Wars and Marvel LEGO deals to City, Technic, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!