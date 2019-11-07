Back in October, when we got a first look at what to expect from LEGO come Black Friday and beyond, we predicted that fans could see another exclusive kit ahead of the holidays. Today the company is confirming our suspicions with the launch of a massive new collector’s set. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s iconic Batman movie, LEGO is now announcing an extensive 3,300-piece version of the classic 1989 Batmobile. Complete with three all-new minifigures and some exclusive elements, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the detail-packed creation.

LEGO brings the classic 1989 Batmobile to brick-built form in new set

Entering as the most detailed version of Batman’s classic vehicle to date, the all-new LEGO 1989 Batmobile set surely excites with its 3,306-pieces. Measuring over 23-inches long, this is also the largest brick-built version of the car yet. This massive size not only lets the kit look phenomenal on display, but has allowed LEGO to pack plenty of details and functionality into the build.

Authenticity appears to be the name of the game this time around for the LEGO 1989 Batmobile, as you’ll find a slide-open cockpit, wraparound windshield, and two hidden machine guns with pop-up function. Batman fans will instantly recognize these from the Tim Burton film.

In order to nail the look of its latest release, LEGO has to produce several new bricks. Most notably, you’ll find a wraparound windshield element that was specially made with the 1989 Batmobile in mind. There’s also an exclusive decorative grappling hook piece, and of course, you’ll find new bricks bearing the iconic Bat emblem, too.

LEGO is also amplifying this creation’s collector’s value by including three exclusive minifigures. Fittingly for the retro look of the 1989 Batmobile, you’ll find a new Batman figure decked out in new accessories to match the late 80’s flick. There’s also classic-style Joker and Vicki Vale figures included in the kit.

Other notable inclusions on this LEGO Batmobile are a UCS-style display with vehicle statistics, a stand to showcase the minifigures, and other authentic details.

The Dark Knight’s ride fittingly debuts on Black Friday

Starting on November 29th, builders will be able to bring home the new LEGO 1989 Batmobile. And given that Batman’s favorite color is black, it makes sense to see his iconic ride debut on Black Friday. It’ll retail for $249.99 and will be exclusively available both online and in-store locations. While there will be plenty of other promotions running on the shopping holiday, LEGO is also notably going to be throwing in a free, miniature version of the 1989 Batmobile when you buy this kit between November 29 and December 5.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I can’t say I’m the biggest Batman fan, LEGO’s latest is about as impressive as it gets. With the Star Wars line receiving most of the massive creations so far in 2019, it was time to see another lineup get some love. And there’s no doubt that the company delivered, with 23-inches of classic Batmobile style that’ll be hard to pass up for DC and LEGO fans alike.

