Native Union’s Black Friday sale has unique cables, chargers, more at up to 50% off

Native Union makes some of the most unique charging gear on the market for Apple devices. The brand’s Black Friday sale is now live at Amazon, offering Prime members as much as 50% off nearly its entire selection of chargers, cables, and smartphone accessories. One standout is on the Native Union Lightning Key Cable at $20.99 shipped. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and marks a new 2019 low. Just about everyone knows the struggle of needing a Lighting cable out and about, and Key Cable looks to solve that by adding a Lightning charger to your keychain. It’s comprised of an ultra-strong durable material that helps stand up to wear and tear over time and has Native Union’s trademark knot design. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

Another standout from the Black Friday sale is on the Native Union Stow Organizer for $41.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you $18 and marks the first price drop we’ve seen. Offering plenty of room for storing chargers, cables, and more the Stow Organizer is made of a durable canvas that’s also water-resistant. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

KEY Cable’s brand new construction features a super-strong reinforced structure. Independent testing has proved it is 6x stronger than standard Lightning cables. Redesigned from the inside out, KEY Cable’s O-Flex strain relief design at the connector joints and 10,000+ bend* lifespan makes it incredibly resistant to daily wear and tear.

