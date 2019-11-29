Save up to 40% on NETGEAR mesh systems, routers, modems, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of NETGEAR home networking accessories starting at $16. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from these deals is on the NETGEAR Orbi RBK33 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $189.99. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 5,000-square feet of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 1,200Mb/s network speeds. The main base router features three Gigabit Ethernet ports, which is then expanded by two satellites for whole-home 802.11ac coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 8,700 customers. Head below for more.

Other standouts from the NETGEAR sale include:

Black Friday pricing has already gone live for eero’s new mesh Wi-Fi routers and more from $70. Our networking guide is also packed with some other deals that’ll help give your home Wi-Fi an overhaul.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK33 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

From the home office to the basement to the pool, this wireless internet system covers every inch of your home with a strong WiFi signal. Unlike router and repeater combinations, Orbi covers the whole home with a single WiFi network and name, enabling seamless indoor/outdoor and room-to-room connectivity.

