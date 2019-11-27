On top of the other networking discounts we’ve seen this week, today Black Friday pricing has gone live on a batch of eero Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Systems. Right now you can score a three-pack of the brand’s all-new routers for $159.99 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Also available direct. Usually selling for $249 at Amazon, today’s offer is the first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Featuring three nodes, this mesh system can blanket your home 802.11ac Wi-Fi thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Each router touts two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion, and you’ll also be able to enjoy the brand’s TrueMesh technology, Alexa integration, and more. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 115 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below for more eero Wi-Fi deals from $70.

If grabbing a three-piece mesh kit is a little overkill for your setup, or the coverage isn’t enough, a single one of eero’s new mesh routers is $69.99 at Best Buy’s eBay. That’s 22% off the going rate at Amazon and just like the lead deal, is the first offer we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This model can provide 1,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage and sports dual Ethernet ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable eero Wi-Fi deals include:

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. Or check out our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers from from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

eero Mesh System features:

Improve your home network with this three-pack of eero Wi-Fi routers. Powerful dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provides up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and TrueMesh technology helps minimize buffering and congestion. These eero Wi-Fi routers are easy to install and include a convenient app that walks you through setup and makes managing your network simple.

