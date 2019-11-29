How-to save 10% on Prime memberships this Black Friday

Discounts on Amazon Prime sure are rare these days, but this Black Friday is delivering a chance for you to take 10% off a new subscription. The catch? You’ll have to gift it to someone, and have a Prime membership yourself. That brings a 3-month membership down to $35 or a full year for $107. That’s down from the usual $39 and $119 price tags. If you’re really looking to save, simply gift from your existing account to a new one. Amazon Prime delivers a number of perks, most notably one-day delivery, and access to Amazon’s streaming media library. Full terms and conditions can be found on this landing page or below.

Now that you have your Prime membership locked down, jump over to our Amazon guide for all of the best deals throughout Black Friday 2019.

Terms and Conditions:

Amazon will send your gift recipient an email on the day you choose along with redemption instructions. The gift recipient can start their Prime membership right away. If the recipient is already a Prime member, the gift can be exchanged for an Amazon.com Gift Card in the value of the original gift purchase price plus any applicable sales taxes paid. The gift membership does not automatically renew and is not eligible for promotional offers. The gift of Prime can only be redeemed on Amazon.com.

