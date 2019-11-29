Save big on SKIL and Bosch tools this Black Friday from $50, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a selection of SKIL electric household tools on sale from $55 shipped. Our top pick is the 5-Tool Combo Kit for $174.99, which is down from its $250 going rate. You’ll get both a drill and impact driver, flashlight, oscillating multitool, and Bluetooth speaker with this setup. It functions on the SKIL PWRCore 12V platform, meaning your batteries will function in most other SKIL 12V tools. Rated 4/5 stars. See all of the SKIL tools on sale here.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, that Amazon is offering the Bosch Blaze Pro 165-foot Laser Distance Measure at $49.99 shipped. This is down from its near $90 list price and is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to measure up to 165 feet, this replaces just about every tape measure in your toolbox. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t miss out on DeWALT tools and accessories from just $6, and that sale only has a few hours left on it.

SKIL 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

5 TOOL KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 Inch Drill Driver, 1/4 Inch Hex Impact Driver, Oscillating Multicolor, Area Light and Bluetooth Speaker. Includes two 2.0Ah Lithium Batteries and one PW Jump Charger.

LONGER RUN TIME & BATTERY LIFE—Industry leading PW Core 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

CHARGES IN 5 MINUTES—PW Jump charges the battery up to 25% in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes.*

POWER ON THE GO—Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PW Assist mobile charging.

COMPACT SIZE—The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for Drill Driver, Impact Driver and Oscillating Tool.

