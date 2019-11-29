DEWALT tools and accessories are notably discounted from $6 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off DEWALT tools, accessories, and more. Our top pick is a 2-tool Combo Kit for $199. Originally $319, we typically see this bundle listed at $280. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find a 20V drill and driver each included here, alongside a battery for each, and a wall charger. DEWALT is one of the most trusted name brands in the DIY space, and this kit is certainly a great value if you’re looking to tackle some projects around the house this winter. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Additional DEWALT deals can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget, Ryobi’s Black Friday tool sale is on-going with up to 40% off a number of budget-friendly DIY essentials. Head over to our Black Friday guide for even more deals on tools and home goods.

DEWALT 2-tool Combo Kit features:

The DCK287D2 20V MAX XR Lithium Ion Brushless Compact Hammerdrill and Impact Driver Combo Kit has a powerful motor to deliver maximum runtime. Features a lightweight, compact design to fit in tight spaces. 3-mode LED light gives users visibility in dark spaces.

