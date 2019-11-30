Level up DSLR photography with 55% off Lowepro’s Slingshot Backpack, now $25

Adorama is offering the Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 Backpack for $24.99 shipped. That’s $29 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This compact backpack focuses on photography with room for a DSLR, two lenses, and an iPad mini. The design is incredibly slim and features a backpad with stability strap to keep you comfortable while hauling gear around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If a standard laptop bag will do, consider Lenovo’s B210 Backpack at $13. This highly-affordable bag fits a 16-inch MacBook Pro and sports a simplistic look and feel. It’s a part of our recent backpack roundup that’s still live, so head over and see if there’s anything else to your liking.

There’s no shortage of backpack on sale today, especially with Timbuk2 offering 50% off commuter backpacks, briefcases, and more. Browse our roundup to see every bag on sale.

Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 features:

The Slingshot Edge 150 AW fits a mirrorless camera with attached lens (such as 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6), extra lens and a small tablet like the iPad mini

Designed for smooth operation and extra security. Rotate sling to front, unzip side-access pocket and grab kit to shoot. Body-side access to main compartment deters theft while you’re on the go

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!