Timbuk2 offers 50% off commuter backpacks, briefcases, and more + free shipping

Today only, Timbuk2 offers 50% off its best commuter backpacks, briefcases, duffel bags, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One notable deal from this event is the Parker Commuter Backpack that’s currently marked down to $109. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $219. You can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook around in this style and it has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It also features reflective properties to keep you visible in low light. Best of all, it’s water-resistant so there is no need to worry if you run into rain or snow. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!