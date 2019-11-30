Elgato’s I/O-packed Thunderbolt 3 Dock gets 25% discount down to $219

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $219.05 shipped. Having dropped from $290, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is the second-best price we’ve seen in 2019 and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Perfect for turning your new 16-inch MacBook Pro into a desktop-ready machine, this hub sports dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.0 slots and Gigabit Ethernet. All of this means that a single cable will be able to deliver 85W of power, external display support, connecting to hard drives, and more. That’s all wrapped in a sleek aluminum casing that matches any Apple setup. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 120 customers.

If you’re after a more affordable alternative while still looking to grab the same Apple-friendly design, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock will only set you back $91 at Amazon. This model, as the name implies, features a more compact form-factor that offers HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s still a respectable array of I/O, especially for adding to your mobile kit. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For more USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 hubs, there are some Belkin options still on sale from $35.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once

Charge your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook with up to 85 W via the same cable you use to connect to the dock

Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports: extended versatility, including 5K display support; dual display support: up to 2x 4K resolution

Three USB 3.0 ports: high-power device support for iPad, SuperDrive and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!