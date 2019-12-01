Save up to 38% on Sphero, littleBits, and other STEAM learning toys from $5

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 38% off a selection of STEAM learning toys with deals starting at $5. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Robotic Ball in a variety of colors for $31.49. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, beats our previous mention by over $8, and marks a new all-time low. Sphero Mini lets you control and program a ping pong ball-sized robot with your iPhone. There are a variety of different games to play, or if you’re looking to learn, choose from picking up coding basics or dive into a full JavaScript editor. Over 360 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review. Shop other top picks from the sale down below.

Another noteworthy pick from today’s sale is the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit at $44.99. Down from $122, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone to create an Avengers-themed gauntlet. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more.

Other standouts from the sale include:

Amazon is also taking up to 60% off Pikmi Pops, Goo Goo Galaxy, Little Live Pets, and other toys from $4.50 Prime shipped. There are plenty of toys here to check out, which are great alternatives to the STEAM discounts should your little one not be into that sort of thing.

Sphero Mini features:

Sphero Mini packs tons of fun into a tiny, app-enabled robot about the size of a ping pong ball. Drive Mini using different modes with the Sphero Mini app, or just by using your face. Yes, you read that right. Face Drive? is a hilarious new feature that uses your facial expressions to drive the ball.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!