With a fun new way to get started in robots and coding, the new Sphero Mini Soccer and Sphero Mini Activity Kit are a great way to get a grasp on coding fundamentals. The Mini Soccer adds a fun shell and some cones, while the Mini Activity Kit includes barriers, arches, cones, and pins with 15 activity sheets to get you up and running. Check out the video below for some more details.

The Sphero Mini has been around for a bit, but these new kits add some fun to ways to play and learn. We have both the Mini Soccer and the Mini Activity Kit to take a look at, so let’s check out the Sphero Mini Soccer first.

In the box – Sphero Mini Soccer

Coming in at the same $50 price point as the regular Sphero Mini, the Mini Soccer comes with a fun, sporty shell and eight cones to play with.

Setup

Getting the Mini Soccer setup is very easy. When opening the box, you’re greeted with the three-step process, which is just removing the soccer ball shell by pulling it apart, charging the Sphero Mini, and downloading one of the apps – Sphero Play or Sphero Edu.

Sphero Mini Soccer and Mini Activity Kits: Video

Sphero Play

The easiest way to get started with a Mini is the Sphero Play app. Be sure to charge the Sphero Mini before opening up the app. Once the app is open, hold the Mini near your phone, and it will automatically connect.

From here, there are a few different ways to control the Sphero. The default is joystick, where you drag a circle around to move in a specific direction. There are also slingshot, tilt, and many other control types, as well.

With the blocks drive mode, you can make your series of commands like what direction to move and different colors to light up. This is an accessible introduction to making your commands for the Sphero Mini, which you can take to another whole level with the Sphero Edu app.

Sphero Edu

In the Sphero Edu app is where you can make the Sphero Mini your own. You can create programs with blocks, explore tutorials on how to use the app, and even study and write your Javascript code. There is a ton to do here. From starting with the Sphero Play app and moving into the Sphero Edu – it’s easy to see how versatile and educational the Sphero Mini can be.

In the box – Sphero Mini Activity Kit

If the Mini Soccer kit doesn’t have enough in it, the Mini Activity Kit adds a lot more pieces and suggested activities for $80. In addition to three cones, the Activity Kit comes with six pins and a 28 piece construction kit. This way, when used with the activity cards or just your imagination, you can build different courses for the Mini to run.

Activities

The activity kit comes with a great selection of ideas for getting to know the Sphero and its capabilities. The first activities teach you how to control the Sphero Mini and then get into some more intense courses to practice your ability to control.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Sphero Mini is a great way to get started in coding while having a lot of fun. Everything felt well built, and the apps are smooth and intuitive. These kits are a beautiful place to start, and as you use the Sphero Mini more, I’m sure you’ll come up with plenty more ideas on how to use it.

