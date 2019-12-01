Nixplay Alexa Digital Photo Frames make a great gift from $103.50 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon offers the Nixplay 10-inch Widescreen Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame for $103.49 shipped. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer saves you 39%, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since April. Today’s sale has also discounted the 13-inch model to $144.99 from $230. Nixplay’s digital frames make it easy to show off pictures of your loved ones or other sentimental occasions from sources like Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, and more. Not only does it pair with your smartphone via a companion app, but Alexa support enters the mix as well for voice control and the like. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to check out all of today’s pre-Cyber Monday Gold Box deals right here for offers on STEAM coding kits and more.

Nixplay Digital Photo Frame features:

Love photos and sharing them? The Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud Photo Frame gives you control over your photos and power to share them where you want. Place the frame in your loved one’s home and easily email photos for instant display from anywhere in the world, anytime. FREE Nixplay Cloud Account Create your FREE Nixplay Cloud Account that you can access from any computer or tablet. Access all your photos on Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Flickr & Google Photos or upload them securely to Nixplay online cloud storage. It’s simple and easy to use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!