Samsung Galaxy Buds have dropped to a new Amazon low at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low, comes within $3 of the best cash discount we’ve seen, and is the third-best offer to date. Samsung’s latest pair of Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone. You’ll get around six hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those in the Apple ecosystem can still save on Apple’s latest AirPods at all-time lows including the 2nd Gen. pair at $129, Pro for $235, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity. These Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds feature adaptive dual microphones that help enhance speech clarity regardless of surrounding noises and an ergonomic, compact design for exceptional comfort and portability.

