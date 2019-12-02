Amazon offers up to 40% off Champion, Puma, Gold Toe, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Champion, Puma, Goldtoe, and more. A standout from this sale is the Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Crew 656s Athletic Sock for $9.74 Prime shipped. These socks are regularly priced at $16 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. A great option for everyday wear with sweat-wicking material and a cushioned insole for comfort. I personally wear Gold Toe Socks and would highly recommend. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews.

Another standout from this sale is the Jockey Active Training Jogger Pants for $13.34. These joggers are regularly priced at $20 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. They’re available in several color options too. Reviews are still coming in, however Jockey is highly-rated overall.

Even more deals include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

