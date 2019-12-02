Amazon’s Cyber Monday book sale takes $5 off orders of $20 or more

Amazon has started its annual $5 off orders of $20 book sale. You’ll need to choose from a selection of titles on this landing page, which delivers up to 25% off various books. Discount applied at checkout. This year’s promotion varies a bit from previous holidays as Amazon has a curated list, versus applying savings to any book it offers. Nonetheless, this is a great time to pick up some fresh reading or grab a few stocking stuffers at a discount. Check out all of our top picks below or jump into the entire sale here. Full terms and conditions can be found after the jump.
Our top picks include:
- Illustrated Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Me: Elton John Autobiography
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia…
- The Way I Heard It – Mike Rowe Autobiography
- …and more!
Terms and conditions:
Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”. Offer does not apply to digital content. Offer good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.
