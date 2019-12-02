Furnish your home with Amazon’s up to 35% off Cyber Monday sale from $5

Dec. 2nd 2019

0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of furniture and mattresses with deals starting at under $5 Prime shipped. Amongst all of the deals, one standout for us is on the Ashely Signature Design Powered Recliner for $414. Usually selling for $580, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring a Saddle brown upholstery, this recliner sports a dual motor lift. That means with just the touch of a button, your legs will elevate for “the ultimate lounging experience.” Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 350 customers. Shop the entire sale right here for a look at the entire lot or hit the jump for more top picks.

Other standouts from the sale include:

Ashely Signature Design Recliner features:

Style and functionality merge together in this dual motor lift chair recliner, With just the touch of a button, the power lift eases you back and elevates your legs for the ultimate lounging experience. Designed for support and comfort with a high back, thick cushions and faux leather upholstery, Sturdy corner blocked frame has a metal reinforced seat. Saddle brown upholstery looks like leather, but is actually thick poly fiber with a cozy feel good touch; Minimum width of doorway for delivery 30.00 Inches, Arm height 26.00 Inch

