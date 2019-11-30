Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub has returned to $20 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $19.98 shipped. Having originally sold for $50, we’ve more recently been seeing it at $30. Today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to expand voice control to your garage door, throw some automation into the mix, or enjoy Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Chamberlain’s hub can help. It pairs with an existing garage door opener to introduce smartphone control, as well as integration with Alexa, IFTTT, and more. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

At the under $20 price point, there’s not much that can compete with Chamberlain’s MyQ Hub. Even the brand’s add-on garage door sensor will set you back $24 right now, for comparison. Not to mention the deal we spotted last night on this Meross smart garage hub, which is being undercut by $10.

Speaking of Amazon’s in-house delivery service, those looking for another way to take advantage of the unique shipping option can also grab Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $178.50 (30% off). It’s compatible with the Key by Amazon ecosystem and brings other features to your smart home, as well. Be sure to check out the rest of our Smart Home guide for even more notable price cuts.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub features:

myQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain allows you to use your smartphone to open and close your garage door from anywhere. Feel more secure at home when you set times for your garage to close and receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With the myQ garage, your smartphone, Wi Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

