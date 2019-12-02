Bose SoundTouch 20 has an OLED display + Alexa support: $175 (New low, Reg. $349)

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundTouch 20 Wireless Speaker for $174.99 shipped. That’s $174 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $24. Not only does this speaker work via Bluetooth, you can also use it on Wi-Fi. This opens it up to music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. You can control it with an Alexa-enabled device, making operation extremely simple. An OLED display along the front that displays the time, current song title, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drive spending lower when opting for Sonos One SL at $129. In fact, that price is promotional and part of a wide-ranging Sonos deal we already covered. Swing by to see all of the other speakers included along with new pricing just unveiled for Cyber Monday. SL is just like the typical Sonos One, but without a microphone. This makes it a solid option for anyone that isn’t quite ready to have an always-on assistant in their home.

While the featured deal is the best we’ve seen yet, much of Bose’s speaker lineup have been on sale for about a week now. The good news is that the offers are still live, allowing you to scoop them up before promotional pricing comes to a screeching halt.

Bose SoundTouch 20 features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately), Remote : 4.5 H x 1.75 W x 0.5 D inches

Proprietary acoustic design delivers big performance from a compact speaker—perfect for bedrooms and kitchens

Works with Wi Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Internet radio stations and your stored music library; Wireless network compatibility 802.11 b/g/n

