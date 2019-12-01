Update: Sonos and Amazon have rolled out a handful of new deals for Cyber Monday, which you can find below.

The annual Sonos Cyber Monday sale is now up and running with this year’s best prices on AirPlay 2-enabled speakers, home theater gear, and more. Sonos will be offering a number of deals direct as well as at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Free shipping is available for all in both instances. Headlining this year is the Sonos Beam at $299 via Amazon, which is down from the usual $399 price tag. This marks 2019’s best price at both retailers. Sonos Beam delivers a compact design with smart functionality, including support for Alexa, AirPlay, and Google Assistant, making it a great option for any ecosystem. HDMI input makes it easy to pair with your existing TV and introduce Sonos, along with AirPlay functionality, as well. We loved it in our hands-on review as a quality option for upgrading your home theater. Amazon customers largely agree.

Hit the jump for even more Sonos Cyber Monday deals…

Sonos Cyber Monday sale delivers notable deals

New deals for Cyber Monday include:

Next up, you can grab the Sonos Playbar for $559, which is a $140 savings from the regular going rate. Amazon is now offering Sonos Playbar with a mount for $529. This undercuts Sonos’ own Black Friday pricing by $30 while also including a mount that’s valued at $40. Playbar offers a more robust home theater experience, but sacrifices some of the convenience features of the Beam detailed above. Most notably, you’ll miss out on HDMI input, which is a key feature for Beam. So you’ll have to depend on optical input here, but there’s also a notable boost on the power front as well. When paired with the discounted Sub below, you’ll really be able to bring some booming sound to your home theater. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other deals include:

