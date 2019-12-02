Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender WildSide+ bundle for $219.99 shipped. Regularly up to $380 at Best Buy and direct, this bundle sells for more like $310+ at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. While we have seen the white model go for less over the holidays, this is the best we have tracked on the sought-after black version. Looking to take your home chef game up a notch? Blendtec’s 575 blender brings that professional experience home with a stellar 8-year warranty. This particular option includes a 90-Oz. Wildside+ blending jar and the Spoonula accessory at no additional cost. The stainless steel forged blades require no pre-chopping/dicing and you’ll find 4 preset blending modes via the LCD display. Rated 4+ stars. More Cyber Monday blender deals from Magic Bullet, Ninja, and Vitamix below.

Cyber Monday Blender Deals:

After you have browsed through the best Cyber Monday blender offers above, you’ll want to hit up the rest of our home goods and kitchenware offers before it’s too late. We are still seeing the Anova Sous-Vide Pro at its lowest price ever as well as the Nano size at $68. That’s on top of some of the best deals of the year on Instant Pot cookers and massive discounts on coffee makers with gift card bonuses and more.

Blendtec Classic 575:

Easy blending cycles: 1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. Lcd display: shows blending cycle time remaining.

No chopping prep: save time and never a need to chop, slice or dice in advance of blending.

Patented blade/80% thicker: stainless-steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades). note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

