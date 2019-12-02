Cyber Monday shaver deals from $20: OneBlade, Panasonic, grooming kits, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 47% off Philips Norelco shavers and up to 40% off options from Braun. You can now grab the 29-piece Philips Norelco Men’s Multi Groomer Kit (MG7791/40) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a new Amazon all-time low, $10 below Best Buy’s sale price on very similar kits and the best we can find. This razor kit comes with various attachments for full body grooming including a body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and an extra wide hair clipper. All packed inside a “premium” toiletry bag, it features 6 hours of run time per charge and a fully washable design that can be rinsed off under the tap. Rated 4+ stars. And be sure to head below for more Cyber Monday shaver deals.

Cyber Monday Shaver Deals:

We also still have some notable electric toothbrush deals live right here from $30 plus even more shaver deals in our previous roundup. And in case you missed it somehow, we are tracking a huge collection of deals on fashion brands and apparel to get you looking your best for the holidays this.

Philips Norelco Men’s Multi Groomer Kit:

All in one trimmer for complete face, head and body hair styling: 29 pieces in a premium toiletry bag for all your trimming needs

Groom, style, and trim the hair on your face, head and body using the included attachments: body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and extra wide hair clipper.

Convenient and premium storage case keeps all attachments organized and easy to access

