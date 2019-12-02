Cyber Monday shaver deals from $20: OneBlade, Panasonic, grooming kits, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 47% off Philips Norelco shavers and up to 40% off options from Braun. You can now grab the 29-piece Philips Norelco Men’s Multi Groomer Kit (MG7791/40) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a new Amazon all-time low, $10 below Best Buy’s sale price on very similar kits and the best we can find. This razor kit comes with various attachments for full body grooming including a body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and an extra wide hair clipper. All packed inside a “premium” toiletry bag, it features 6 hours of run time per charge and a fully washable design that can be rinsed off under the tap. Rated 4+ stars. And be sure to head below for more Cyber Monday shaver deals.
Cyber Monday Shaver Deals:
- Philips OneBlade Electric Trimmer/Shaver $20 (Reg. $35)
- Philips Norelco Multigroom Kit $30 (Reg. $50)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 9700 $170 (Reg. $300)
- Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless $100 (Reg. $150)
- Braun Series 5 5190cc Electric $105 (Reg. $150)
- Philips Norelco 6850 Electric $60 (Reg. $90+)
- Panasonic Arc4 Shaver + Trimmer $66 (Reg. $100)
- Braun Electric Series 9 9293s $140 (Reg. $230)
- Braun Beard Trimmer Kit $20 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
We also still have some notable electric toothbrush deals live right here from $30 plus even more shaver deals in our previous roundup. And in case you missed it somehow, we are tracking a huge collection of deals on fashion brands and apparel to get you looking your best for the holidays this.
Philips Norelco Men’s Multi Groomer Kit:
- All in one trimmer for complete face, head and body hair styling: 29 pieces in a premium toiletry bag for all your trimming needs
- Groom, style, and trim the hair on your face, head and body using the included attachments: body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and extra wide hair clipper.
- Convenient and premium storage case keeps all attachments organized and easy to access
