Philips OneBlade Shaver/Trimmer drops to $20 for the holidays, more from $17

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver (QP2520/90) for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $35, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. The most affordable entry into the popular OneBlade ecosystem just hit one of its best prices ever for Black Friday. This wet/dry shaver features a dual-sided blade for edging and trimming as well as a rechargeable NimH battery that delivers up to 45 minutes of wireless shaving per charge. It also ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More Black Friday shaver deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Black Friday Shaver Deals:

From electric toothbrushes and deals on just about every apparel brand out there, Black Friday is the perfect time to get fresh. Be sure to keep a close eye on our growing Black Friday deals hub for all of the best offers across every product category.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer:

The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient and comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!