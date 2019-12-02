LG’s 34-inch Curved USB-C Monitor is $200 off for Cyber Monday, more from $100

- Dec. 2nd 2019 12:57 am ET

0

B&H currently offers the LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C UltraWide Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the Amazon all-time low by $30, and marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date. Sporting a curved 1440p panel, this UltraWide monitor provides ample screen real estate whether you’re looking to be productive or get your game on. Headlined by its inclusion of USB-C connectivity, you’re also looking at dual HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 ports, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $100.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing plenty of other monitors live in our previous Black Friday round up.

LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C Monitor features:

Designed for content creators, video editors, programmers, and developers, the 34WK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10), a 21:9 aspect ratio, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a typical brightness level of 400 cd/m2, a 5 ms (GtG) response time, Radeon FreeSync technology, and an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Cyber Monday 2019 B&H LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go