LG’s 34-inch Curved USB-C Monitor is $200 off for Cyber Monday, more from $100

B&H currently offers the LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C UltraWide Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the Amazon all-time low by $30, and marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date. Sporting a curved 1440p panel, this UltraWide monitor provides ample screen real estate whether you’re looking to be productive or get your game on. Headlined by its inclusion of USB-C connectivity, you’re also looking at dual HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 ports, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $100.
Other notable monitor deals include:
- Acer 23-inch 1080p: $100 (Reg. $160) | Best Buy
- Samsung 24-inch Curved 1080p: $110 (Reg. $180) | Best Buy
- HP 32-inch 1080p: $160 (Reg. $240) | Best Buy
- Acer 27-inch 144Hz 1080: $190 (Reg. $260) | Amazon
- Acer 27-inch 1440: $270 (Reg. $370) | Amazon
- LG 32-inch 4K UHD: $300 (Reg. $400) | Best Buy
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: $330 (Reg. $400) | Amazon
- Dell UltraSharp 34: $650 (Reg. $807) | Dell
Don’t forget that we’re still seeing plenty of other monitors live in our previous Black Friday round up.
LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C Monitor features:
Designed for content creators, video editors, programmers, and developers, the 34WK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10), a 21:9 aspect ratio, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a typical brightness level of 400 cd/m2, a 5 ms (GtG) response time, Radeon FreeSync technology, and an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating.
