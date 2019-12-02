LG’s 34-inch Curved USB-C Monitor is $200 off for Cyber Monday, more from $100

B&H currently offers the LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C UltraWide Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the Amazon all-time low by $30, and marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date. Sporting a curved 1440p panel, this UltraWide monitor provides ample screen real estate whether you’re looking to be productive or get your game on. Headlined by its inclusion of USB-C connectivity, you’re also looking at dual HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 ports, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $100.

LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C Monitor features:

Designed for content creators, video editors, programmers, and developers, the 34WK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10), a 21:9 aspect ratio, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a typical brightness level of 400 cd/m2, a 5 ms (GtG) response time, Radeon FreeSync technology, and an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating.

