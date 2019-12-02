MNML offers 50% off its non-branded iPhone/Pixel/Galaxy cases for Cyber Monday

MNML is now offering some notable deals for Cyber Monday week on its collection of thin protective cases. There are several options available ranging from iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 cases right through to various covers for Samsung devices.

Simply use code 9to5toys at checkout to redeem 50% off your entire order. This exclusive code will work on just about any case you’ll find on the MNML site. Head below for more details and a closer look on what’s on offer.

MNML Cyber Monday Smartphone Case Deals:

The code above will knock 50% off all iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Galaxy S10/11, and Note 10 cases, among many others. This deal is available from now through December 9th, or until supplies last. MNML offers 100% money back guarantees and free shipping on orders over $40.

One standout from the bunch is the iPhone 11 MNML Case for $27. But using the code above it will drop your total down to $13.50, which is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked.

MNML’s non-branded cases do away with having some company’s logo plastered all over your gorgeous iPhone. Its goal is to provide cases you don’t even know are there until you drop your phone, and to save you some money in the process by offering affordable protective cases without the unnecessary extras. You’ll find a raised bump around the back side while a “special finish” is said to provide a fingerprint-less look.

No need to ruin the look of your beautiful phone with an ugly case and conspicuous logos. Made for minimalists, MNML Case has zero branding and a clean, sleek design mirroring the most beautiful smartphones. Show off your phone with confidence.

Much of the same design philosophy and feature set goes into MNML’s entire lineup of smartphone covers. Not only are there clear options, you’ll also find matte black, frosted black and frosted white cases as well. Browse through the entire lineup right here.

More from MNML:

