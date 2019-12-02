Score a new low on Monoprice’s Ultimate 3D Printer at $400 (20% off), more

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its in-house 3D printers headlined by its Maker Ultimate 3D Printer at $399.99 shipped. Also on sale at Amazon for the same price. Normally selling for $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, and marks a new all-time low. Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate features a heated 200 x 200 x 175mm print bed with a minimum resolution of 20 micron. Other notable features here include support for both ABS and PLA filament, a built-in display, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable 3D printer deals include:

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer features:

The Ultimate 3D Printer is capable of professional quality 3D printing with a fine layer resolution as low as 20 microns (0.02 mm). The rigid all-metal frame design results in a stable print platform, which allows for print speeds up to 150 mm/sec. The printer has a heated build plate and can therefore print PLA, ABS, PVA, HIPS, and other popular filament types. It can print gcode files from a computer using a USB connection or from an SD™ card.

