Play-Doh, Mr. Potato Head, more toys from $6 for Cyber Monday (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Play-Doh kits, Playskool sets, Sesame Street toys and much more. Starting from $6, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find 4+ star ratings on almost all of it as well. On top of some solid NERF and LEGO offers, this is a perfect time to knock some gifts for the kids off your holiday shopping list. From Play-Doh kits to various Mr. Potato Head sets and Love to Hug Elmo dolls, there is something for all the kids in today’s Cyber Monday sale at Amazon. Head below for our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Cyber Monday Play-Doh and Kids’ Toy Deals:

As we mentioned above, Amazon is also offering some great deals on items for the big kids today too. You’ll find NERF blasters and more from $6 Prime shipped, board games from just $4 and loads of LEGO building kits at deep price drops for the holidays.

Play-Doh Compound Pack:

24 PACK: Case of Colors has plenty of non toxic Play Doh modeling compound for the whole family to shape and create

RAINBOW ASSORTMENT: It’s a rainbow assortment of Play Doh modeling compound colors that lets you create just about anything you can imagine

PRESS, SMOOSH, ROLL, SHAPE, SQUISH, and SQUEEZE: With Play Doh modeling compound, the only limit is your imagination

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!