A Google Wear OS smartwatch for $75.50? Yep, Ticwatch E is at its lowest yet

Today only, MobvoiUS (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ticwatch E Smartwatch for $75.65 shipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Unlike many affordable smartwatches, this model runs Google’s Wear OS, which is arguably the biggest software competitor to Apple Watch. One of the best features here is support for Google Assistant, providing you with an easy way to control your smart home. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more.

Save another eight bucks when opting for Amazfit Bip at $68. Headlining features include 30-day battery life, built-in GPS, activity tracking, and more. Take note that going this route means you’ll forfeit Google Wear OS. Despite this, it still works with both iOS and Android smartphones.

While the featured deal is the latest Ticwatch to go on sale, it’s not the only one. In fact, we’ve found several higher-end models notably discounted at Amazon. Head over to our recent roundup to see if there’s a better fit for you there.

Ticwatch E Smartwatch features:

Android Wear 2.0. Get your favorite apps and watch faces. Request a car ride. Perfect your golf swing. Explore a new neighborhood. With thousands of Android Wear apps, there’s no limit to what you can do with your Ticwatch E.

Your personal voice assistant. Meet Your Google Assistant. Bring Google Assistant to your wrist. Find answers and get things done even when your hands are full. Reply to a friend that you’re running late, remind yourself to call mom, or ask for directions. Just hold the power button or say “Ok Google”. Phone calls only compatible for android device now.

