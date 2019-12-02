Stream like a champ on Xbox One with PDP’s Talon Remote Control: $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Talon Xbox One Media Remote Control for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate and is within twenty-one cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. While this sleek remote is clearly made with Xbox One in mind, it’s also able to control a television. Controls along the remote include a D-pad, traditional ABXY buttons, and more. When moved, Talon automatically illuminates keys thanks to built-in backlighting. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Plan ahead when using today’s savings to score eight AmazonBasics AAA batteries for under $5. These batteries feature a 10-year shelf life, ensuring they’ll be ready for action once the need arises.

Since we’re talking Xbox One, you won’t want to miss out on the Cyber Monday gaming deals we’ve unraveled so far. Not only are consoles on sale, you can also scoop up a large number of AAA games at impressive discounts.

PDP Talon Media Remote Control features:

Multi-purpose remote controls your Xbox One system, TV, Blu-ray and Streaming media applications

Soft rubberized texture with TV controls, (volume, channel, mute) D-pad, A,B,X,Y, and numeric buttons control

Motion activated backlighting helps you locate buttons in the dark

2 AAA batteries included

