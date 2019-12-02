In today’s Cyber Monday game deals,Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 and Xbox One for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low, matching Best Buy’s Cyber Monday price and the best we can find. Today’s deal is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked which was a limited REDcard only deal from a few days ago. This Fallout-esque sci-fi RPG has received great reviews for its witty characters, player choice driven narrative and more. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s Cyber Monday game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Disney Afternoon Collection, Sonic Mania Plus, Rage 2, Ducktales: Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King, and many more.

