In today’s Cyber Monday game deals,Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 and Xbox One for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low, matching Best Buy’s Cyber Monday price and the best we can find. Today’s deal is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked which was a limited REDcard only deal from a few days ago. This Fallout-esque sci-fi RPG has received great reviews for its witty characters, player choice driven narrative and more. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s Cyber Monday game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Disney Afternoon Collection, Sonic Mania Plus, Rage 2, Ducktales: Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King, and many more.
More Cyber Monday game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ducktales: Remastered $3.75 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic Mania Plus $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! + Eevee $65 (Reg. $80+)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Overwatch Legendary Switch $18 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $20 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $25+)
- BioShock: Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Castlevania Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox One download games from $1
- Minecraft, GOW, Overcooked, many more
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- NBA 2K20 $28(Reg. $60)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Devil May Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 (physical) $25 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
