This time of year always brings the best plug-in deals for home music producers. Whether you’re using Logic Pro X or any other popular DAW, the best third-party software deals of the year can usually be had in the lead up to Christmas. We are now tracking a massive collection of price drops from most of the biggest names in the business including SoundToys, Waves, Universal Audio, Celemony, Antares, Native Instruments, Spitfire, and so many more. At up to 80% off, now’s the time to take your home recording suite to the next level. Head below for a look what’s on sale.
The Best Plug-in Deals for Music Producers
As we mentioned above, the end of November and December are almost always the best time of year to score the best plug-in deals, whether it be that new compressor you’re after or some synths to expand your musical palette. While some of these deals will be live right through to Christmas, others will be expiring well before that, so jump in while you can. And be sure to bookmark this page as we will be updating this list moving forward.
Effects
- SoundToys 5 Bundle $249 (50% off)
- SoundToys Bundle Upgrades 50% off
- SoundToys up to 80% off all plug-ins
- Sugar Bytes Sugar bundle $399 ($100 off)
- All Sugar Bytes Plug-ins on sale from $49
- Waves: 150 plugins at $30 + B2G1 FREE
- Universal Audio UAD Holiday Sale up to 60% off
- UAD Custom 2 Bundle $249 (Reg. $499)
- UAD Custom 3 Bundle $399 (Reg. $699)
- Audio Damage all products 40% off
- Using code BF2019
- Celemony Melodyne Essential $49 (50% off) + more
- U-He Zebra 2 30% off
- Antares Auto-Tune Black Friday Sale up to 50% off
- iZotope Tonal Balance Bundle 70% off
- Eventide Audio elect plug-ins up to 75% off
- McDSP plugin range (HD and Native) up to 50% off
Instruments:
- Native Instruments hundreds of products 50% off
- FXpansion Cypher2, Strobe2, BFD3 at 40% off
- Spitfire individual products up to 25% off
- Spitfire interment collections up to 73% off
- Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger, more up to 50% off
- Output instruments and expansions is now 25% off
- UVI all products up to 30% off
- Tone 2 Synthesizer + Expansion, more $299 (Reg. $399)
- Moog iOS apps up to 50% off
The best plug-in deals are still live above for the most part and we are still seeing Black Friday pricing on synths and controllers right now. The Moog Grandmother Semi-Modular is still $100 off, along with loads more Moog hardware and the incredible ROLI Seaboard Block is still down at $245 too.
For more music production content, be sure to check out the Logic Pros. We explore all things Logic Pro X from tips and tricks to new third-party add-ons and much more. Be sure to browse through our 2019 version of the best MIDI keyboards for Mac users right here.
