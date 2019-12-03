This time of year always brings the best plug-in deals for home music producers. Whether you’re using Logic Pro X or any other popular DAW, the best third-party software deals of the year can usually be had in the lead up to Christmas. We are now tracking a massive collection of price drops from most of the biggest names in the business including SoundToys, Waves, Universal Audio, Celemony, Antares, Native Instruments, Spitfire, and so many more. At up to 80% off, now’s the time to take your home recording suite to the next level. Head below for a look what’s on sale.

The Best Plug-in Deals for Music Producers

As we mentioned above, the end of November and December are almost always the best time of year to score the best plug-in deals, whether it be that new compressor you’re after or some synths to expand your musical palette. While some of these deals will be live right through to Christmas, others will be expiring well before that, so jump in while you can. And be sure to bookmark this page as we will be updating this list moving forward.

The best plug-in deals are still live above for the most part and we are still seeing Black Friday pricing on synths and controllers right now. The Moog Grandmother Semi-Modular is still $100 off, along with loads more Moog hardware and the incredible ROLI Seaboard Block is still down at $245 too.

For more music production content, be sure to check out the Logic Pros. We explore all things Logic Pro X from tips and tricks to new third-party add-ons and much more. Be sure to browse through our 2019 version of the best MIDI keyboards for Mac users right here.

