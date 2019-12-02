It’s been a huge weekend of deals with Black Friday kicking off earlier than ever before, and Cyber Monday followed up beautifully today with a number of new all-time lows. But the sun is setting on Cyber Monday 2019 and deals are starting to go out of stock. So if you’re trying to find the best offers still out there, then our roundup of the top ten Cyber Monday deals still available is for you. Head below for all of the best offers still available as of 5PM.

10) Wyze Cam sees rare discount for Cyber Monday

Wyze makes some of our favorite security cameras on the market today, and they are already more affordable than many competitors on the market today. However, these cameras rarely go on sale. So when a Cyber Monday discount arrived today, we were sure to bring that to your attention. If you’re at all interested in picking up a Wyze Cam, today is the day to do so at $40.

9) Nike’s Cyber Monday sale is worth a look

Nike is running back one of its biggest sales of the year with 25% off nearly every style they sell. Our fashion editor Ali Smith has all of her top picks laid out for both men and women. This is a great time to pick up some easy gifts without breaking the bank.

8) Amazon brings back a rare book sale

Once a year, maybe twice, you get a flat out discount on books at Amazon. Cyber Monday delivers that very discount today with $5 off book orders over $20. There’s a huge selection of titles to choose from here, making it an easy way to snag some deals on fresh reads for the winter months.

7) Enter the world of Disney+

Disney+ has arrived to rave reviews with an expansive library of movies, TV shows, and more. For Cyber Monday, Disney is taking $10 off a year subscription, which is just the second discount we’ve tracked to date. That brings the price down to $60 for a year from the usual $70 price tag. Learn more here.

6) Sceptre’s 50-inch 4K TV is $190

There have been plenty of notable TV deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One of our top picks included the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at $190, which is over 50% off the regular going rate. While Sceptre is newer to the TV scene, the overall value here of a 50-inch 4K TV at under $200 is quite noteworthy.

5) The year of electric scooter discounts

Segway’s line of electric scooters is getting a number of notable discounts for Cyber Monday. Our top pick is the ES1 Electric Scooter for $385, which is down from the usual $549 price tag. it’s the best price we’ve seen at Amazon to date. With electric scooters hitting the main stream, now is a great time to join the revolution.

4) Chromebook deals abound for Cyber Monday

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is loaded with Chromebook deals from $120. This includes ultra-portable options from Asus on the low-end, and more premium options with a 14-inch display. Check out all of our top picks right here.

3) Cyber Monday app bundle delivers unreal value

This year’s Limited Edition Mac App Bundle delivers big names like Parallels Desktop, TextExpander, Aurora HDR, and more at rock-bottom pricing. All 13 apps hold a combined value of nearly $1,300 when stacked together with their original prices, but we’re offering them all during Cyber Monday for $36. You can find all of the details here on this extra special Cyber Monday offer.

2) Timbuk2 deals highlight Cyber Monday

While Timbuk2 sale regularly pop up during the year, today’s offering over at Amazon takes up to 50% off prices across the board. We have a number of top picks, which deliver new or near all-time low pricing on some of the brand’s most popular bags.

1) iPad Air is $180 off

There have been plenty of iPad deals over the course of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While the 10.2-inch iPad at $218 has been a standout, the upgraded iPad Air is $180 off today at B&H. This is easily the largest cash discount we’ve seen to date, and that makes it our favorite Cyber Monday deal still available.

