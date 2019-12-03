Save up to $169 on two Nest Cam Outdoor at $229, more in Home Depot’s sale

Following last week’s abundance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart home deals, Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of connected cameras, lighting, deadbolts, and more. One standout for us is on a two-pack of Nest Cam Outdoor at $229 shipped. Find it at Amazon for the same price. Usually selling for $199 each, today’s offer has a total value of $398. This is also $89 less than buying two at their Black Friday price drops and one of the best deals we’ve seen. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integrating with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,300 customers. Head below for more.

Today only, Woot offers the Arlo Ultra 4K UHD One-Camera System for $249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Normally selling for $400, it just dropped to $360 at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the lowest we’ve seen there by $105. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s new security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable smart home deals today include:

For more notable smart home buys, be sure to swing by our relevant gift guide with top picks for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-enabled setups.

Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It stands watch 24/7, rain or shine. Plugs into power so you never have to worry about dead batteries. And sends an alert to your phone when it detects activity. It even lets you talk back through the Nest app. This is what an outdoor security camera should be.

